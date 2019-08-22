As Braskem S A (BAK) Stock Price Were Volatile, Contrarian Capital Management Has Boosted by $380,525 Its Stake; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding Has Boosted by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.21. About 2.41 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESINS SALE CONFIRMS STRONGER ECONOMY IN BRAZIL; 04/05/2018 – PETROBRAS REJECTS REPORT IT HIRED BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW-ON; 30/04/2018 – Braskem Inspires Environmental Sustainability and Community Engagement with Mural Arts Philadelphia Partnership and Closed Loop; 05/04/2018 – BRASKEM CEO SAYS US TARIFF BARRIERS CREATE UNCERTAINTY FOR BRASKEM’S LONGTERM CONTRACTS WITH INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS; 19/04/2018 – Braskem begins operation in Boston to strengthen its Renewable Chemicals strategy; 25/05/2018 – BRASKEM COMMENTS ON ODEBRECHT’S COLLATERAL IN NEW LOANS; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT R$2.87B; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Braskem S.A. Outlook To Stable; Rtgs Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 8.27 million shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

