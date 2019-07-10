As Braskem S A (BAK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Decreased Holding by $23.78 Million; Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Raised V F (VFC) Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 1.12 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 951,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.52 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.03M, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 23.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem to talk new naphtha contract with Petrobras- CEO; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS SAID TO HIRE BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW ON: ESTADO; 25/05/2018 – BRASKEM COMMENTS ON ODEBRECHT’S COLLATERAL IN NEW LOANS; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 10/05/2018 – Braskem and The Linde Group Select Bilfinger Westcon as Lead Mechanical Subcontractor for Delta, to be the Largest Polypropylen; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: FX HAD POSITIVE IMPACT OF BRL150M-BRL200M IN 1Q18; 09/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem reports first quarter profit slump; 29/05/2018 – Platts: Braskem cuts petchems output due to Brazilian trucker strike; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM 4Q EBITDA R$2.95B; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SHARES OF CHEMICAL X – FIDC INDúSTRIA PETROQUí

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Site Centers Corp by 150,000 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $42.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.06% or 1.14 million shares. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson owns 3,461 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 0.62% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, First Personal Fincl has 0.1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 3,812 were accumulated by Fulton Commercial Bank Na. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 51,273 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,904 shares. Axa owns 178,693 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nbt Bank N A has 3,144 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Lc has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 76,652 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company reported 9,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Finemark Natl Bank & stated it has 2,468 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. 8,894 shares valued at $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.04 million were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN on Monday, January 28.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 42,504 shares to 184,470 shares, valued at $57.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y.