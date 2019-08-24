As Braskem S A (BAK) Shares Were Volatile, Adage Capital Partners Gp Trimmed Position; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Upped Its Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $122.89 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 951,305 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.52M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.03 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 09/05/2018 – Braskem 1Q EPS BRL1.32; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESIN SALES IN BRAZIL TO GROW 4%-5% IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Braskem begins operation in Boston to strengthen its Renewable Chemicals strategy; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: FX HAD POSITIVE IMPACT OF BRL150M-BRL200M IN 1Q18; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q EBITDA R$2.65B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí; 06/04/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Banks flock to Braskem syndication; 10/05/2018 – Braskem and The Linde Group Select Bilfinger Westcon as Lead Mechanical Subcontractor for Delta, to be the Largest Polypropylene Production Line in the Americas; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM FY NET INCOME R$4.08B; 29/03/2018 – Record EBITDA of US$3.9 billion in 2017

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 2647.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 675,193 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 700,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.02M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 152,400 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $156.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 11,417 shares to 10,583 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) by 961,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (Prn).

