As Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Stock Value Declined, Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake; As Conocophillips (COP) Share Price Declined, Holder South Street Advisors Lifted Its Stake

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 8,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 147,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03 million, up from 139,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 4.01M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 24,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.25 million, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 511,531 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,400 shares to 95,743 shares, valued at $16.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,276 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.42M for 10.26 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 101,050 shares to 721,201 shares, valued at $29.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 61,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,444 shares, and has risen its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP).