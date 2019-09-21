As Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Stock Value Declined, Goldman Sachs Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.77 Million; Schwartz Investment Counsel Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Boosted by $978,500

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 412,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.21 million, down from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 996,541 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 214,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.15 million, up from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 70,025 shares to 131,961 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 35,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Party City Holdco Inc.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.68 million for 10.34 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 50,000 shares to 492,335 shares, valued at $50.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 204,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

