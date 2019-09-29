As Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Stock Price Declined, Waterfront Capital Partners Has Increased by $6.13 Million Its Holding; Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Shareholder Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 437,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.32 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 568,327 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 48.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 41,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 43,850 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 85,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 2.05M shares traded or 73.62% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold; 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 12/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services Accelerate Physical Banking And Shopping To The Speed Of Digital

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DBD shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 28,600 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus owns 23,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation reported 27,225 shares stake. Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0.01% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 1.11M shares. Nomura Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Quantitative Mgmt Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 121,314 shares. Teton Inc accumulated 0.36% or 406,701 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 518,620 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 208 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Rbf Limited Liability stated it has 522,400 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc has 7.22M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 35,285 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn owns 525 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 6,637 shares.

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diebold Nixdorf Delivering On ‘DN Now’ Plan: Why Diebold’s Turnaround Is Just Getting Started – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. â€“ DBD – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Diebold Nixdorf Names Zeeshan Naqvi As Vice President, Treasurer – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diebold Nixdorf names permanent CFO, adds two senior execs – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diebold Nixdorf Completes Merger Squeeze-Out of German Public Subsidiary, Streamlining and Simplifying Corporate Structure – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $92,882 activity.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumers Bancorp Inc (CBKM) by 60,875 shares to 196,938 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,343 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42M for 11.90 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.02% or 722,596 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 22,148 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 1.02% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 771,088 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.04% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Trillium Asset Management Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Public Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 125,000 shares. Mesirow Fincl Invest Mngmt invested in 1.21% or 547,395 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 25,315 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 2,753 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 4.37M shares stake. 81,350 are owned by Verus Fincl Prns. The New York-based Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.11% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 355,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 15,208 shares stake. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brandywine: Profit For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Real Estate Investment Trusts: Understanding Why REITs Pay High Yields – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Austin’s astonishing office market â€” the biggest owners, the largest deals – Austin Business Journal” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Brandywine Realty Trust hires Practice for Architecture and Urbanism for Schuylkill Yards – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 45,313 shares to 279,687 shares, valued at $21.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 192,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,478 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).