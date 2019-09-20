As Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Stock Declined, Waterfront Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Upped Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.42 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 437,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.32M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 708,375 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $27.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.85. About 3.45M shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 428,093 shares to 46,907 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 548,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,980 shares, and cut its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.

