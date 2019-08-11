As Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock Value Declined, Matthew 25 Management Has Lowered by $527,085 Its Stake; Holder Dowling & Yahnke Lifted Chevron New (CVX) Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 3,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 63,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 35,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 2.25 million shares traded or 46.21% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated reported 13.92 million shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 5.35 million shares. Cornercap Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 65,280 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 31,108 shares. D E Shaw Com stated it has 104,579 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 96,813 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors Lp. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can accumulated 170,308 shares. Amica Mutual accumulated 70,919 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Numerixs Technology holds 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 600 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 12,800 shares. Pggm Invs has 0.69% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Proshare Advisors Lc owns 40,250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.42 million for 10.17 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.00 million activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp by 7,883 shares to 57,559 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.