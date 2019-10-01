As Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock Value Declined, Matthew 25 Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Martin & Company Has Lifted Its Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Holding by $596,356

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 895,502 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 61,996 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $274.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 45,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,690 shares to 32,010 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 5,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,065 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

