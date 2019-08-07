As Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Stock Value Rose, Sabby Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.06 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Holding Maintained by Ing Groep Nv

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 8,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 38,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99 million, up from 30,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $285.02. About 339,476 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% . The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 29,092 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has declined 2.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI)

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11,520 shares to 55,719 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,443 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

