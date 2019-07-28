As Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Stock Value Rose, Sabby Management Has Lowered by $1.06 Million Its Position; Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Ally Financial (ALLY) Position by $15.66 Million; Share Price Rose

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34M, down from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.73 lastly. It is down 8.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 29,720 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advis; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 01/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy for Their Massive Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “After Goldman Sachs, Ally Financial cut interest rates, savers hit brick wall – Fox Business” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fans Have a New Ally to Help Bring a Major League Soccer Team to Charlotte and the Carolinas – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ally’s Low Profitability Does Not Support Its Valuations, Buybacks Nearing End – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Corp (Prn) by 10.05M shares to 33.92 million shares, valued at $34.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 31,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).

More notable recent Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Weibo, AZZ, Air Industries Group, Moxian, Xtant Medical, and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces Successful Interim Safety Analysis in Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® Therapy for ALS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “BrainStorm’s Cellular Technology Platform Expanded to Include Exosomes for Neurodegenerative Diseases – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BrainStorm Announces First Contracted U.S. Clinical Site for Phase 2 Progressive MS Study – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BrainStorm Announces Second Clinical Site to Enroll Patients in Its Progressive MS Phase 2 Study – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.