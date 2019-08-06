As Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Share Value Rose, Sabby Management Trimmed Stake by $1.06 Million; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Has Cut Its Position by $46.00 Million

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72 million, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.38. About 347,755 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% . The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 97,977 shares traded or 32.90% up from the average. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has declined 2.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advis; 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 01/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 75,350 shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $184.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

