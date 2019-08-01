As Brady Cl A (BRC) Share Price Rose, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.71 Million; Mai Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $1.09 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 54,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 659,492 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 605,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 4.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (BRC) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 167,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 331,341 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, down from 498,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Brady Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 35,241 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Brady Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3,306 shares to 10,918 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 232,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,700 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building And C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 1,721 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 18.62 million shares. Profund Advsr Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 71,976 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 186,250 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 231,972 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34,228 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 561,056 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Highstreet Asset Inc holds 352,789 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 110,115 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 21 shares. Whittier stated it has 396,764 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 1.40 million shares stake. Of Virginia Limited Company reported 235,857 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Old Point And Financial Serv N A reported 194,750 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BRC’s profit will be $32.76 million for 21.14 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Brady Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold BRC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 3.11M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.03% or 1.82 million shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 27,747 shares. 66,351 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 18,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 102,488 shares. Burney holds 0.47% or 163,264 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 19,100 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Co invested in 207,892 shares. 6,271 were reported by Brighton Jones Ltd Llc. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc owns 7,672 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 1 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $940,000 activity.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Actuant Corp Cl A (NYSE:ATU) by 31,063 shares to 789,472 shares, valued at $19.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 9,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).