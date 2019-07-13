As Brady (BRC) Valuation Rose, Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Raised Its Stake; Garrison Bradford & Associates Lowered Costco Whlsale (COST) Holding by $955,900

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 442.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 17,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,442 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, up from 3,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 197,444 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 25.74% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whlsale (COST) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,115 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 35,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Costco Whlsale for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05M shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.61 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 36,196 shares in its portfolio. Invesco stated it has 4.61 million shares. Farmers And Merchants invested in 389 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 69,490 are held by North Point Portfolio Managers Oh. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.78 million shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset owns 13,730 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 94,439 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 1.67% or 28,101 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Comm Limited Liability Co invested in 2.33% or 1.34 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Birinyi Associate reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cetera Advsrs Lc stated it has 12,306 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Waratah Cap Advsr Ltd accumulated 2.37% or 92,736 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 492,719 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,216 shares to 14,366 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,463 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold BRC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,886 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,040 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 39,960 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Us Bank De holds 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) or 259 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 117,732 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 54,019 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.04% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd has invested 0.15% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Prudential Inc invested in 0.01% or 84,632 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 6,367 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 30,587 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,028 are owned by Bluemountain Limited Liability Corporation. Parametric Port Lc reported 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC).

