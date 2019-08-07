As Brady (BRC) Share Value Rose, Wbi Investments Trimmed Position by $1.20 Million; As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Market Value Declined, Artal Group Sa Increased Position by $3.98 Million

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 26,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 12,243 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $568,000, down from 38,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 35,616 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – Brady Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.88M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.63. About 96,344 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming Spring Medical Meetings; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Profit Falls on Sales Issues; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Hit by Decline in Recurring Revenue Growth, Contract Licence Slippage; 09/05/2018 – Sage Intacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 30/04/2018 – LEBARA SAYS NEW CFO OLIVIER SAGE WILL JOIN FROM MID MAY; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Net Pft GBP135M; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 43,762 shares to 62,987 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 90,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BRC’s profit will be $32.75M for 20.14 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Brady Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $940,000 activity.

