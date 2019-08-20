As Brady (BRC) Share Price Rose, Meeder Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $346,196; Celgene (CELG) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $4.07 Million as Stock Declined

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Brady Corp (BRC) by 88.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 7,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 956 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44,000, down from 8,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brady Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.34. About 37,792 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 46,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 89,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $95.43. About 1.11M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset Management holds 37,951 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Burren accumulated 25,530 shares. 19,219 were reported by Marshall Sullivan Wa. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Brandywine Management Limited Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 393,950 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 674,999 shares. Chesapeake Asset Limited Company reported 25,524 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 21,060 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 194 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest has 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Regentatlantic Cap Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gibraltar Management invested in 1.02% or 10,716 shares. Glenview Bankshares Dept reported 20,480 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Drug/Biotech Stocks Set to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $638.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,687 shares to 28,803 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 13,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold BRC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Automobile Association accumulated 10,889 shares or 0% of the stock. 207,892 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,139 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 30,587 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 463,909 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 280 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl holds 0% or 128,778 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York invested in 0% or 3,089 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 39,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 18,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 24,600 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,580 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 16,435 shares to 29,423 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 16,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,239 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).