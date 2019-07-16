As Bp Plc Sponsored (BP) Market Value Declined, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $776,967; Asml Holding N V (ASML) Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 28,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 632,631 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.97M, up from 604,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $206.76. About 659,499 shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored (BP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 18,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 491,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, down from 509,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 5.82M shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 16/05/2018 – BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED TO OFAC BY BP AND SERICA FOR A RENEWED LICENCE BEYOND THAT DATE; 01/05/2018 – BP dividend hopes boosted by recovery in crude prices; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SEES OIL DEMAND GROWTH PEAKING IN LATE 2030S; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Kjetel Digre appointed SVP Operations of Aker BP; 05/04/2018 – BP sees 5-10 pct of global earnings from India; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO FEELS `GOOD’ ABOUT ROSNEFT PROGRESS ON SAFETY, EMISSIONS; 22/03/2018 – UBI BANCA SAYS MODEL CHANGE AND IFRS9 FTA ARE EXPECTED TO DETERMINE AT END 2018 TOTAL NEGATIVE IMPACT OF 12 BPS FULLY LOADED AND LESS THAN 1 BP TRANSITIONAL IN FIRST YEAR OF TRANSITION PERIOD; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Norwegian Oil Company Aker BP At ‘BB+’; 05/03/2018 – BP Exec: Renewables Growing Surprisingly Ffast–CERAWeek Market Talk

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bunge, BP in talks over Brazil sugar, ethanol JV – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Supply draw, Gulf of Mexico storm push oil prices upward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.83 billion for 12.26 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Rus (IWD) by 38,103 shares to 250,324 shares, valued at $30.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Rus (IWR) by 74,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bulshs 2021.