As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Valuation Declined, Legacy Capital Partners Has Increased Its Holding; Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined While South Street Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 5.94M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BP at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Global Upstream Workforce by Around 3%; 09/03/2018 – BP’s Old Fields Pump More, NRG Shuts Down Plants: Energy Wrap; 22/05/2018 – BP Studios Named Official Award Winner For Best Film And Video In The Science Category; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – BP chief accused of Cambridge threats; 26/03/2018 – MYTILINEOS MYTr.AT SAYS METKA EGN SELLS FOUR OPERATIONAL SOLAR PV PLANTS TO LIGHTSOURCE BP; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – CURRENT OFAC LICENCE ISSUED TO BP ENABLING PROVISION OF GOODS, SERVICES AND SUPPORT BY CERTAIN US PERSONS, EXPIRES ON 30 SEPTEMBER; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Europe Select Adds BAT, Exits BP, Cuts Nestle; 26/04/2018 – BP Signs Production Agreement With Azerbaijan State Oil Company

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 18,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 139,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 120,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 4.36 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares to 109,547 shares, valued at $17.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,787 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

