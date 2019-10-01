As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stock Price Declined, Rothschild Investment Has Raised by $333,535 Its Holding; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increased Its Holding by $1.67 Million

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 8,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 53,311 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 45,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 4.09 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/03/2018 – BP SAYS MOVE TO SHORT-TERM LNG SUPPLY DEALS OF 5 YRS OR LESS; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS WOOLWORTHS DEAL TO CLOSE TOWARD END OF THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS GEARING TO DROP IN REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – EVERSTONE GROUP, LIGHTSOURCE BP TO FORM 50:50 JV TO MANAGE FUNDS TARGETING CONTRACTED POWER, DISTRIBUTION INFRASTRUCTURE, ENERGY SERVICES IN INDIA; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- UNDER AGREEMENT, BP WILL BUY LNG ON FREE ON BOARD BASIS FOR 20 YEARS STARTING FROM COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – BP Appoints New Chairman to Start January 2019; 10/04/2018 – BP WON’T CHASE HIGHER OIL PRICES WITH MORE PROJECTS; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Pretax Pft $3.91B; 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON; 01/05/2018 – BP 1Q GAS-TRADING EARNINGS MORE THAN $100M HIGHER THAN NORMAL

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 227.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 9,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 14,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 4,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $847.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brand Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 22,488 shares to 32,832 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Com Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,910 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,080 shares to 6,982 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,856 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).