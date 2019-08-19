As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Shares Declined, First American Bank Has Upped Its Position by $331,960; As Prologis (PLD) Share Value Rose, Aviva Plc Boosted Its Position

First American Bank increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 102,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 3.67M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 19/04/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS BP AND RELIANCE SANCTION SECOND PHASE OF INTEGRATED KG D6 DEVELOPMENT’; 01/05/2018 – “I think it is a complete urban myth and there is absolutely no substance to that story that we’re aware of within the company,” BP chief financial officer, Brian Gilvary told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday; 29/03/2018 – BP: Mr Dudley’s 2017 Remuneration Was 13% Higher Than 2016, 31% Lower Than 2015; 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP finance chief refutes reports that CEO Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 01/05/2018 – “Sometimes people forget that actually, it was not that long ago we were down at $28 a barrel â€¦ I think oil prices today feel a bit frothy,” Brian Gilvary, CFO at BP, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Tuesday; 21/05/2018 – BP Signs Pact With Venture Global for U.S. LNG Export Project; 10/04/2018 – BP teams up with Tesla to venture into battery storage for windfarm; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-BP Sells Egyptian Oil Assets as Focus Shifts – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite – from Reuters

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 39,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 410,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.55 million, up from 370,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $83.89. About 715,395 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,372 shares to 303,374 shares, valued at $49.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 578,262 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 70,855 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3,432 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated invested in 0% or 41 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Utah Retirement Systems owns 140,542 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hartford Management invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Texas Yale Corp holds 0.18% or 63,220 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Associate has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1,534 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.19% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 10.85M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.50 million shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 2.11 million shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Clearbridge Investments Ltd stated it has 1,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bartlett accumulated 649 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.