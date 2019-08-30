As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Cut by $769,055 Its Position; Owens Ill (OI) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Holding by $496,962

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 17,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 52,242 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 70,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 683,359 shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 18/05/2018 – Dmitry Zhdannikov: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets.Bob Dudley speaks to Reuters about global economy a; 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP finance chief refutes reports that CEO Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q EBITDA $658M, EST. $660.1M; 05/04/2018 – BP at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 10/04/2018 – BP green-lights two North Sea projects; 30/05/2018 – The London Report: Royal Dutch Shell and BP lead FTSE rally; 29/03/2018 – BP IN CONSORTIA WINS TWO BLOCKS IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 26/04/2018 – BP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Replacement Cost Profit $2.39B

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 27,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 267,279 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 294,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 98,861 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. Shares for $122,110 were bought by Williams Carol A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 90,085 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). First Wilshire Securities accumulated 247,167 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 3.35M shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company owns 48,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Systematic Finance LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 63,570 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 4,507 shares stake. Illinois-based North Star Mgmt Corporation has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Millennium Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). State Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 858,227 shares. Canandaigua State Bank has 29,942 shares. State Street owns 5.49 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 74,709 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 27,064 shares.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 8,314 shares to 8,342 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Clc.

