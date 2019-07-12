As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Market Value Declined, Legacy Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake by $640,442; Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by $657,611

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 376,043 shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 03/04/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP SAYS RECOMMENDS TO PAY OUT DIVIDEND OF 0.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FOR 2017; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – DEFERRAL OF WORK ON R3 WELL, PENDING RESOLUTION OF SANCTIONS POSITION, IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT LONG-TERM RECOVERY OF RHUM RESERVES; 15/03/2018 – BP Is Said to Offer Egyptian Oil Assets for Sale as Focus Shifts; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO FEELS `GOOD’ ABOUT ROSNEFT PROGRESS ON SAFETY, EMISSIONS; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES OIL USE PLATEAUING AROUND 2040; 21/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGNED NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT (PSA) FOR JOINT EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF BLOCK D230 IN NORTH ABSHERON; 18/05/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets; 09/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Ex dividend USD 0.3124 today; 22/03/2018 – lrving Oil, Shell, Enbridge, Energy Safety Canada and BP Set to Share Their OpEx Journeys at IQPC’s Conference on Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Re

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 259,691 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc by 354,207 shares to 60,116 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 180,041 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 2,008 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Finepoint Cap Limited Partnership reported 13.92% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 10,293 shares. 885 were reported by Washington Tru Savings Bank. 767 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Hennessy Advsrs has 0.53% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Abrams Capital Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25.00M shares. Nomura Asset Commerce accumulated 25,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 100 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 10 shares. The California-based Rbf Limited Liability Company has invested 1.12% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

