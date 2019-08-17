As Bp Plc Sp Adr (BP) Stock Value Declined, Bluestein R H & Company Trimmed Position by $910,525; Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $7.96 Million as Share Value Rose

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 318,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.70 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 200,268 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (BP) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company analyzed 21,175 shares as the company's stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 32,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 53,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Bp Plc Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $121.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 5.32M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27,357 shares to 29,110 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading LP owns 161 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 11,229 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd holds 2.70M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated invested in 537,695 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc owns 126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 7,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co holds 22,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 277,956 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited owns 98,651 shares. 833,301 were reported by Bernzott. Sei Invs Communication accumulated 62,724 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Qs Invsts Lc reported 49,904 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 174,540 shares.