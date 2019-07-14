As Bp Plc (BP) Valuation Declined, Lee Danner & Bass Lowered Its Position by $1.08 Million; As Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Valuation Declined, Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased Stake by $853,300

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 22.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 37,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 202,975 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 165,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 307,012 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 25,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,690 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 73,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.35M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP can afford more dividend largesse with fewer calls on its cash; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 675P; 10/05/2018 – BP INTENDS TO PARTICIPATE IN ISTANBUL NEW AIRPORT FUEL TENDER; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF RUSSIA CUTS KEY RATE BY 25 BP TO 7.25% P.A; 24/05/2018 – BP’S DUDLEY SEES `A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY’ IN OIL MARKET; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES OIL DEMAND PLATEAU, NOT PEAK OIL DEMAND; 01/05/2018 – BP’S LOONEY, OTHER ENERGY EXPERTS SPEAK AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – BP latest to ink LNG supply deal with Venture Global

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,813 shares to 22,663 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.80B for 12.41 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 14,546 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 16,007 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.05% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 8,945 shares. Knott David M owns 0.07% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 6,942 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Cwm holds 0% or 52 shares. Endeavour Advisors owns 680,761 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Inc has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 3.00 million shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.03% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 12,110 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Trexquant LP invested in 0.02% or 14,587 shares. Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 103,077 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio.