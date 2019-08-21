As Bp Plc (BP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Has Cut Stake; Birinyi Associates Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Valuation Declined

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 12,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 5.67M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 36,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 575,345 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15M, down from 611,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 5.00M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Rev $69.14B; 06/04/2018 – Med crude-Urals strengthens in Med, stable in Baltic; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 04/04/2018 – Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Offers a Trans-Alaska Pipeline or Prudhoe Bay Worker with Mesothelioma Immediate Access to the Nation’s Top Lawyers for a Better Compensation Settlement; 21/05/2018 – BP shareholders approve CEO’s pay; 20/03/2018 – SUSAN DIO NAMED CHAIRMAN & PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA; 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3 pct of jobs in upstream business – FT; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT VARIOUS OPTIONS IN THE PERMIAN; 11/05/2018 – BP: Investment Opportunities Include Electric Vehicles, Batteries

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 53,200 shares to 389,700 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 36,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,314 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

