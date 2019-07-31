As Bp Plc (BP) Shares Declined, Financial Counselors Has Lifted Stake by $494,543; Wellington Management Group Llp Raised Its Fortinet (FTNT) Stake by $19.61 Million; Stock Price Declined

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 43.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 236,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 782,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.68 million, up from 545,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 1.15M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 11,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 218,425 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, up from 206,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 8.34 million shares traded or 45.62% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-SAPREF restarting South African refinery following power outage- OGJ; 22/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP QUALIFIED AS BID GROUP FOR MEXICO MAR. 27 OIL AUCTION; 30/03/2018 – BP limits rise in chief ‘s pay to keep shareholders on board; 12/03/2018 – BP WHITING INDIANA REFINERY RESTARTS BLENDING OIL UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP first quarter 2018 results; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO SAYS THE PROPOSED CONCEPT OF NOAKA DEVELOPMENT HAS A HIGHER TOTAL CAPEX THAN STATOIL’S CONCEPT, BUT A LOWER BREAK-EVEN PRICE PER BARREL; 04/04/2018 – BP eyes 119 LNG cargo shipments annually from Tangguh Indonesia up to 2020; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets; 20/03/2018 – BP Appoints Susan Dio Chairman, President of BP America; 10/04/2018 – BP: NEED TO LET DUST SETTLE AROUND U.S. TARIFFS

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 15,629 shares to 93,547 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 52,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,816 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 502,169 shares to 662,967 shares, valued at $14.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 136,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

