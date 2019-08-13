As Bp Plc (BP) Share Value Declined, Viking Fund Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.53 Million; New Amsterdam Partners Has Increased Encore Wire (WIRE) Holding

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 169.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 82,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 130,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 5.72M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP SEES RENEWABLES PART OF UPSTREAM, DOWNSTREAM SEGMENTS; 14/03/2018 – PKO BP confirms may spend up to 25 pct of 2017 profit on dividend; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – CURRENT OFAC LICENCE ISSUED TO BP ENABLING PROVISION OF GOODS, SERVICES AND SUPPORT BY CERTAIN US PERSONS, EXPIRES ON 30 SEPTEMBER; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 18/04/2018 – India, UK govts invest in $711 mln Indian renewable energy fund; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RESOLUTION ON BUYBACKS; 07/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE RISES 1 BP TO 4.65 PCT IN MARCH 2 WEEK, HIGHEST SINCE JAN 2014 -MBA; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Vitol to float Viva Energy stake in $2.3 bln IPO

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,792 shares as the company's stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 30,947 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 22,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 15,829 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 38,133 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 1,601 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 110,521 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,538 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.17% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 3,067 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 28,379 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Corp has 426,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dean Cap Mgmt has 0.75% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 7,840 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 53,392 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 25,892 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 52,653 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 14,994 shares stake.

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Receipt of Determination Letter from Nasdaq; Confirms Intent to Request Appeal – Business Wire" on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Dicernaâ„¢ Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire" published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Boxwood Merger Corp. and Atlas Technical Consultants Announce Business Combination – Business Wire" on August 13, 2019.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 45,743 shares to 93,830 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,215 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Bunge and BP to Create a Leading Bioenergy Company – PRNewswire" on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Overnight earnings: BP, Sony, Nintendo, Huawei – Seeking Alpha" published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: "BP Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: BP) – 24/7 Wall St." on July 30, 2019.