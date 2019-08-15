As Bp Plc (BP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Has Lowered Position by $1.08 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20M, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 11.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Congress Needs Hearings on Facebook (Video); 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Hires Digital-audit Firm To Investigate Recent User-data Problem — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Facebook responds to German privacy watchdog on data leak; 01/05/2018 – CEO #MarkZuckerberg says that Facebook is bringing AR camera effects to Messenger:; 09/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse; 24/05/2018 – FB IMPLEMENTING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED POLITICAL CONTENT POLICY; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK – INVESTIGATION IS PART OF REVIEW TO DETERMINE ACCURACY OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS THAT FACEBOOK DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT CAN NOW REMOVE BAD CONTENT FASTER; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Americans’ Trust of Facebook Nosedives

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 25,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 424,005 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, down from 449,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 8.71M shares traded or 36.24% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – BP – WITH EFFECT FROM CLOSE OF AGM ON MAY 21 PAUL ANDERSON HAS RETIRED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DAME ALISON CARNWATH HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras reaffirms commitment to BP strategic alliance; 28/05/2018 – Outgoing BP chairman to lead powerful European business group; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses Helge Lund as chairman after turbulent decade; 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Publication of 2017 Annual Report and Annual Statement of Reserves; 24/04/2018 – CORRECTED-BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT – INTERFAX (ADDS; 23/04/2018 – BP Gets First Chance to Sell U.S. Pipeline Stake Since its IPO; 15/03/2018 – BP Is Said to Offer Egyptian Oil Assets for Sale as Focus Shifts; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH AT THE SITE DURING THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 61,031 shares to 378,402 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 3,452 shares to 24,317 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 57,012 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated accumulated 69,549 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 440 shares. Private Trust Co Na has 18,759 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc stated it has 22,830 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc accumulated 0.42% or 232,881 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 83,983 shares. Moreover, Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp has 2.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Natl Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Orrstown Svcs accumulated 43 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maryland Cap Management invested in 1.56% or 75,384 shares. Allen Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Incline Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 186,708 shares or 6.25% of its portfolio. 106,607 are owned by Washington Com.