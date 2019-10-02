As Bp Plc (BP) Share Value Declined, Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Cut Stake; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake Lifted by Pentwater Capital Management Lp

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 41,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 295,070 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30 million, down from 336,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 3.59M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 18/05/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets; 13/03/2018 – BP expects strong compliance for marine sulfur emissions caps; 09/03/2018 – ALVARO GRANADA, BP MEXICO FUEL DIRECTOR, SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 14/05/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: #BREAKING: Suspect at large after person shot at BP Gas Station in northeast Charlotte this morning, police; 12/04/2018 – BP, Petrobras Form Strategic Alliance/; 01/05/2018 – BP can afford more dividend largesse with fewer calls on its cash; 25/05/2018 – BP Enters Israel With Battery Startup Investment (Correct); 07/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE RISES 1 BP TO 4.65 PCT IN MARCH 2 WEEK, HIGHEST SINCE JAN 2014 -MBA; 01/05/2018 – BP CFO BRIAN GILVARY SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – BP: OIL PLAYS IMPORTANT PART OF FUTURE IN MOST SCENARIOS

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 805.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 8.15 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.22 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 462,057 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (Call) by 340,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $71.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 49,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,700 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 7,353 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,034 shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Daiwa Gru Incorporated invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,900 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Communications has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Credit Suisse Ag reported 815,969 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Redwood Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.34% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Proshare Advisors Lc owns 10,340 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 808,541 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 368,435 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.57 billion for 12.22 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 630,880 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $166.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 36,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG).