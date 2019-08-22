As Bp Plc (BP) Share Price Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.83 Million; Hartline Investment Has Upped Its Zillow Group Cl A (Z) Position

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 42,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 202,361 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 159,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 3.99 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – BP Signs Pact With Venture Global for U.S. LNG Export Project; 21/05/2018 – BP Energy Partners Portfolio Company Purchases Assets of Thigpen Energy; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 16/04/2018 – BP aims to keep carbon emissions flat into 2025; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – BP HAS DECIDED TO DEFER COMMENCEMENT OF WORK ON R3 WHILE POSITION RELATING TO US SANCTIONS IS BEING CLARIFIED; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH IS NOT OVERHEATED; 19/03/2018 – Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 17/05/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 290 FROM NOK 280; 26/03/2018 – BP SEES STARTING UP 6 MAJOR PROJECTS IN 2018

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Cl A (Z) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 37,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The institutional investor held 166,333 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, up from 128,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 644,477 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,916 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).