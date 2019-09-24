As Bp Plc (BP) Market Value Declined, Causeway Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Mplx LP (MPLX) Stock Price Declined While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $484,288

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 16,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 708,519 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55 million, up from 691,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 3.81 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Earnings, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video); 24/04/2018 – BP chief in Cambridge funding spat; 10/04/2018 – BP: BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE IS BACK DOWN TO $50/BBL; 27/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Hargreaves Lansdown: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite – from Reuters; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Producing 1B Cubic Feet of Gas/Day; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS POWER SECTOR NEEDS TO FURTHER REDUCE EMISSIONS WORLDWIDE, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 01/05/2018 – BP’S LOONEY, OTHER ENERGY EXPERTS SPEAK AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Divestments in 1Q Worth $200M

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 15,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 168,042 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 183,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 1.97 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 58,724 shares to 930,688 shares, valued at $40.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 43,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 57,161 shares to 126,042 shares, valued at $19.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $740.04M for 10.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Heminger Gary R. had bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16M. 36,630 MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares with value of $998,534 were bought by SANDMAN DAN D.

