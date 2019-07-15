As Bp Plc Adr (BP) Stock Declined, Private Asset Management Upped Holding by $367,005; Motco Position in Eog Resources (EOG) Lifted as Stock Price Declined

Motco increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,186 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 32,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.39 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,104 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 159,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.35 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP CFO BRIAN GILVARY COMMENTS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 21/05/2018 – BP DOESN’T WANT CLIMATE DISCLOSURES TO BE TOOL FOR LAWYERS: CEO; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BP at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – BP Has 66% Interest in Vorlich Field; Ithaca Energy Has Other 34%; 13/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 41; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC: Helge Lund to Succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg; 29/03/2018 – BP PAUL ANDERSON WON’T BE OFFERING HIMSELF FOR RE-ELECTION; 24/04/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS HAS ‘VERY STRONG’ PARTNERSHIP WITH RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT, STAYS OUT OF POLITICS

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,757 shares to 435,671 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 7,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,405 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP offshore drilling plan OK’d by Mexico regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 67 shares or 0% of the stock. Lifeplan Fincl Grp holds 439 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mitchell Company stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wills Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 15,952 shares. Spc Fincl Inc has 7,480 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.3% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). California-based Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 68,365 shares. Geode Cap Llc owns 7.20M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 281,600 are held by Adams Natural Fund. Moreover, Parsons Cap Ri has 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 5,254 shares. First Merchants reported 13,900 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gru Llc holds 163,081 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results for August 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s How EOG Resources Might Perform In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oppenheimer International Growth Fund I Cl by 79,282 shares to 54,644 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs International Value by 28,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Selected Value Fund (VASVX).