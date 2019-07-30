As Bp Plc Adr (BP) Stock Declined, Heritage Wealth Advisors Upped Its Holding by $48.49 Million; As Argan (AGX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bank Of America Has Trimmed by $1.67 Million Its Stake

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 91.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 1,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,323 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.56 million, up from 1,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 12.56M shares traded or 120.82% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 27/04/2018 – Norway’s Mr Oil to ease BP’s shift away from fossil fuels; 16/04/2018 – BP aims to keep carbon emissions flat into 2025; 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP finance chief refutes reports that CEO Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 16/04/2018 – BP U.S. LOWER 48 OPERATING COSTS SHOULD REMAIN SAME: LOONEY; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Capex Flat at $3.5B; 21/05/2018 – BP – WITH EFFECT FROM CLOSE OF AGM ON MAY 21 PAUL ANDERSON HAS RETIRED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DAME ALISON CARNWATH HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – ALLIANCE IS ALSO EXPECTED TO INCLUDE TRANSFER OF TECHNOLOGY, AS WELL AS JOINT TRAINING AND RESEARCH; 04/04/2018 – AFTER 2020 BP TO DEDICATE ROUGHLY ONE-THIRD OF TANGGUH LNG OUTPUT TO DOMESTIC MARKET -OFFICIAL; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 34,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,218 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 83,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $645.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 62,225 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (JPMV) by 8,692 shares to 30,691 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 43,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utd Dominion Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 1,080 shares to 16,211 shares, valued at $736.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Index (SPY) by 188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,355 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

