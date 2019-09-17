As Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord (BP) Market Valuation Declined, Canal Insurance Company Lifted Stake; Iszo Capital Management LP Holding in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Has Increased as Valuation Rose

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord (BP) by 395.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 197,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 247,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 11.79M shares traded or 66.41% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP Reports Strong 1Q Profit, Rejoins Big Oil’s Elite — Energy Journal; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BRAZIL PRE-SALT MORE PROMISING THAN GULF OF MEXICO; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Replacement Cost Profit $2.39B; 12/04/2018 – PETROBRAS, BP FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 24/04/2018 – CORRECTED-BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT – INTERFAX (ADDS; 16/04/2018 – BP aims to keep carbon emissions flat into 2025; 30/05/2018 – The London Report: Royal Dutch Shell and BP lead FTSE rally; 07/05/2018 – IRAQ, BP SIGN KIRKUK OILFIELD DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT AT CEREMONY IN BASRA, OIL OFFICIALS SAY; 24/05/2018 – BP’S DUDLEY SEES `A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY’ IN OIL MARKET

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22M, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 18,768 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.