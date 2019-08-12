As Bp Adr (BP) Stock Value Declined, Old Dominion Capital Management Lifted Stake; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Lowered 3M Company (MMM) Position by $1.32 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 25,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 15,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 7.63 million shares traded or 21.86% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 10/04/2018 – BP: BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE IS BACK DOWN TO $50/BBL; 29/03/2018 – BP PAUL ANDERSON WON’T BE OFFERING HIMSELF FOR RE-ELECTION; 21/03/2018 – Setback for Trump admin after tepid offshore oil lease sale; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS EXPECTS OIL TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 AND $65 A BARREL; 10/04/2018 – BP to Drill Two New North Sea Fields; Expected to Come on Stream 2020; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 07/05/2018 – BP SAYS NSMP ST. FERGUS U.K. GAS FLOWS CUT 7.2 MCM/D TO MAY 10; 26/04/2018 – BP: Mr Lund to Join BP Bd as Chmn Designate Sept 1; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS GEARING TO DROP IN REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 468 shares to 470 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 20,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,050 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

