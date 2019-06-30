As Bp Adr (BP) Share Value Declined, Old Dominion Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $428,710; Silver Point Capital LP Lowered Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $79.51 Million as Stock Value Declined

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 15,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 4.40M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Underlying Replacement Cost Profit $2.6B; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive – Lightsource BP to tap lenders for Kan. project; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – CURRENT OFAC LICENCE ISSUED TO BP ENABLING PROVISION OF GOODS, SERVICES AND SUPPORT BY CERTAIN US PERSONS, EXPIRES ON 30 SEPTEMBER; 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP finance chief refutes reports that CEO Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 27/04/2018 – Norway’s Mr Oil to ease BP’s shift away from fossil fuels; 12/03/2018 – BP SELECTS MCDERMOTT & BHGE FOR SUBSEA CONTRACTS FOR WEST; 22/03/2018 – BP Squeezed Out of Abu Dhabi Offshore Oil as China, Italy Win; 10/04/2018 – BP to Drill Two New North Sea Fields; Expected to Come on Stream 2020; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras reaffirms commitment to BP strategic alliance; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO SAYS NOT SURE $80 WOULD BE SUSTAINABLE ON MEDIUM BASIS

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 49.55 million shares traded or 99.64% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO) by 29,312 shares to 20,875 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,493 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2,460 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.05 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 51,139 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 156,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 63,487 shares. Glob accumulated 0.03% or 11.91 million shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 112,319 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 204,681 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Serengeti Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.45% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alpine Associate Mngmt invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Long Pond Capital Lp accumulated 1.46M shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Glenmede Na accumulated 167 shares or 0% of the stock. Nicholas Partners LP invested in 355,132 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

