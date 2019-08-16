As Boyd Gaming (Put) (BYD) Share Price Declined, Walleye Trading Has Lifted Position; Trinet Group (TNET) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Increased Its Stake by $359,900 as Stock Value Rose

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (Put) (BYD) by 102.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 40,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 80,300 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 219,057 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 95.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 33,145 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (Put) (NYSE:AER) by 48,600 shares to 100 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 8,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (Call) (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi Management Limited Partnership accumulated 322,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Principal Group Inc accumulated 353,920 shares. Fmr Limited Co invested in 7.18 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 11,440 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Par Cap Management Incorporated holds 2.19M shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 523,508 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest owns 16,200 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 1.14M shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 23,485 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 102 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 30,213 shares. Highline Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 2.18 million shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Och Ziff Cap Mgmt Group by 1.77M shares to 201,633 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC).