As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Declined, Waterfront Capital Partners Has Upped Stake by $8.55 Million; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Price Rose While Strategy Asset Managers Has Boosted Stake by $2.34 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 316,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 762,600 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87M, up from 446,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 999,797 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 149.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.85 million shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 32,304 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.98M shares. 39,102 were reported by Whitebox Ltd Co. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0% or 11,377 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 247,719 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 57,374 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 25,865 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 513 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated owns 3,437 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Co reported 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 32,291 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1,919 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 17,345 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 60,988 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 99,635 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 266,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,900 shares, and cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,919 shares to 10,764 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Svcs stated it has 1.65% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mcf Advsr Limited Com reported 0.05% stake. Beck Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,380 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 585 shares. First Fincl In owns 700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,030 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 28,700 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc invested in 0.14% or 3,600 shares. Blackrock holds 31.19 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 7,687 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,682 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.17% or 1,837 shares in its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.69% stake.