As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Declined, State Street Raised Position by $815,319; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Decreased Stake by $1.39 Million as Stock Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $772.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 250,707 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

State Street Corp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 30,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.40 million, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 1.36 million shares traded or 24.67% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Cos holds 146,295 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beacon Gru has 25,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ellington Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 178,741 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc owns 22,895 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Par Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.06% or 2.36 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 50,023 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Inc has 2.23% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 120,000 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 10.19M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 5,612 shares. Next Fincl Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,496 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 39,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 300 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,095 shares to 20.19M shares, valued at $2.33B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miragen Therapeutics Inc by 370,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,400 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.