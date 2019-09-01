As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shares Declined, Holder Par Capital Management Decreased Position; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Upped Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stake by $2.36 Million as Market Value Rose

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 62.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 3.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.19 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.03 million, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 559,362 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 107,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 652,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59M, up from 545,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 1.51M shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment Advsr reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 17,000 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 17,475 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 9.75M shares. Sei Invs reported 1,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 244,712 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 57,374 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 67,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co stated it has 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 41,712 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 14,077 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd holds 0.03% or 7,410 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% stake.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 56,300 shares to 756,300 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 137,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT).

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boyd Gaming Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Closing of $1.1 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Class A offices change hands for $51.5 million in Jacksonville – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust: Strong Buy Below $20 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.