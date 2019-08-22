As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shares Declined, Blue Harbour Group LP Trimmed Stake by $14.55 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.16 Million

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 539,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 274,295 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 14,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 56,176 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 70,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 4.20 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,521 were accumulated by Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com. 11,571 are owned by Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Corp. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication owns 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,126 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 45,530 shares. James Inv Rech Incorporated holds 156,820 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Smith Moore And owns 50,350 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 1.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Salem Inv Counselors Inc has invested 0.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 42,440 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 1.41% or 130,257 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 2% or 626,660 shares. Moreover, Condor Capital has 0.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Novare Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 4,199 shares. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32,651 shares. Interactive Financial holds 0.03% or 800 shares in its portfolio.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 75,689 shares to 384,061 shares, valued at $19.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 65,385 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 1,919 were reported by Ls Investment Advsr Limited Company. 762,600 were reported by Waterfront Capital Limited Liability Company. Van Eck Assocs owns 11,377 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Prelude Management Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 99,009 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7.18M are owned by Fmr Ltd Company. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 639,211 shares. Maverick Capital Limited invested in 469,260 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 67,489 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 356 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 13,801 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 32,304 shares.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 172,290 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $154.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 305,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).