As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Share Value Declined, Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding by $8.55 Million; Rock Point Advisors Has Cut Position in Owens Corning (OC) by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (OC) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 23,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 87,966 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 111,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 1.50 million shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 316,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 762,600 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, up from 446,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 559,362 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18 million for 9.56 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.01% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Lp reported 0.05% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 36,708 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 20,412 shares. 247,738 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Company. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.04% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 1,600 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Lc invested in 9,939 shares or 0% of the stock. Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 290,125 shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation invested in 0.01% or 83,302 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 134,076 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 9 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca). Trexquant Inv Lp holds 33,554 shares. Andra Ap holds 53,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 13,674 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 247,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Management holds 34,854 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 1.32 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Arizona State Retirement invested 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 50,150 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) owns 18 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,600 shares. Geode Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 126,123 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 136,793 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beacon Fin Gru Inc holds 25,600 shares. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 14,269 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 16,219 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 20,047 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $21.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 205,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,369 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

