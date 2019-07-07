As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Share Price Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Raised Holding by $5.77 Million; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Shareholder Newport Asia Lowered Position as Shares Rose

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 213,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 401,963 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Wellington Fd by 70,820 shares to 5,223 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,084 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).