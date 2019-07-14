As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Share Price Declined, Holder Valinor Management Trimmed by $912,600 Its Stake; Twin Capital Management Has Increased Centene Common (CNC) Holding

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Common (CNC) by 100.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 64,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 129,030 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, up from 64,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.94 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.00 million, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 978,832 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,720 shares to 23,415 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,295 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt accumulated 23,169 shares. Regentatlantic Llc owns 31,923 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Advsr LP has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 5,250 were reported by Fdx Incorporated. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 21,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Epoch Ptnrs Inc has 0.55% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.38M shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Asset Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 96,494 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rice Hall James Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 21,507 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 329,127 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 86,200 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa owns 29,097 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 15,233 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 54,252 shares. 20,943 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. 13,133 are held by Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Sageworth Company owns 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1,030 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 42,490 shares. Aqr Capital holds 0% or 25,865 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 61,217 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 32,291 shares. Fiera Corp reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Group owns 7.34M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,315 shares to 58,132 shares, valued at $103.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $53.47M for 13.77 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.