As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Market Value Declined, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Its Holding; Phoenix Investment Adviser Trimmed Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position as Share Value Rose

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 920,125 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments; 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 638,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 32,291 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, down from 671,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 521,701 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $16.23 million activity.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

