As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $18.34 Million; Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Stock Price Rose While Legacy Capital Partners Cut Its Stake

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 705,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 389,961 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 672,057 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 27,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 34,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo’s C.E.O. Gets a Pay Raise: DealBook Briefing; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birinyi Assoc holds 0.12% or 5,795 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hikari Pwr Limited has 7.37% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.45 million shares. Eagle Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 28.02 million shares. Savant Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 45,870 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust & Tru Limited stated it has 2.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Bbr Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,433 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Omers Administration holds 2.97% or 5.95M shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora holds 2,850 shares. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,807 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust reported 44,284 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Ltd Co holds 200,424 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Clear Street Mkts Ltd holds 0.11% or 20,700 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.34 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,761 shares to 365,410 shares, valued at $51.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cannae Hldgs Inc by 32,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).