As Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Share Price Declined, Holder American Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Fiduciary Counselling Has Increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $376,350 as Stock Value Declined

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.29M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) by 132.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 19,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 33,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 14,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 112,955 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,616 shares to 822,689 shares, valued at $112.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,280 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR).

