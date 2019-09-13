As Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Valuation Declined, Herald Investment Management LTD Has Raised Holding by $880,000; Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake Lifted by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.67M, up from 74,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $220.74. About 2.12M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 213,266 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 9/4/2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTEC, DE, TECD – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines Announces Two Labor Contract Ratifications – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AQB) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 29,537 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 5,560 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Kames Capital Public Limited Company reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 17,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 385,194 shares. American Int Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 31,556 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 0% or 5,773 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Riverhead Capital Llc accumulated 5,418 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 79,779 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.13% or 468,290 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc invested in 16,543 shares.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 377,261 shares to 241,739 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,300 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO).