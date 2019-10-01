As Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Valuation Declined, Herald Investment Management LTD Has Raised Holding; As Cognex (CGNX) Shares Declined, Holder Joho Capital Cut Its Holding by $30.39 Million

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 646,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.70 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 335,173 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 63,020 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 527,327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 1.59 million shares. 12,513 were accumulated by Quantbot Techs L P. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 13,400 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Victory Mgmt Inc owns 38,456 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 15,642 shares. American Capital invested 3.39% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 35 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 0% or 33,463 shares. First Citizens Bank Comm has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 25,801 are owned by Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 23,602 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.03% or 37,390 shares.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.83M for 57.32 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 20,000 shares to 318,382 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,000 shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:DSGX).