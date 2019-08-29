As Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Shares Declined, Holder Pier Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $3.36 Million; Nwq Investment Management Company Upped Its Stake in Eqt (EQT) by $771,580 as Market Valuation Declined

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 38,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.17 million, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.99% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 1.26 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: On Track to Complete Spinoff by End of 3Q; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EACH HOLDER OF COMMON UNIT OF RMP WILL RECEIVE 0.3319 UNITS OF EQM, REPRESENTING EQUITY VALUE OF $2.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SAYS NEXT STEP ON STRUCTURE IS SPIN OFF OF NEWCO; 27/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Infrastructure to sell IslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN EQT CORP – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 67,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 73,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 141,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 18,540 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Management Ltd stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 17,941 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 47,314 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 289,367 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 38 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 51,530 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 14,176 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department reported 0% stake. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.25% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 188,225 shares. Bernzott Advsrs reported 2.45% stake. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 120,000 shares stake. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.02% or 328,917 shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 15 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6,977 shares to 122,061 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Services I (NYSE:WST) by 54,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $612,567 activity. McNally Robert Joseph bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $118,740 was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. 1,025 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV. $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. MacCleary Gerald F. also bought $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 36,900 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.95 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Missouri-based Parkside Bank And has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Northern Trust Corp reported 1.97M shares. Da Davidson Com owns 10,364 shares. Financial Advantage invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,783 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,882 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 11,977 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Clearbridge Ltd has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). M&T Comml Bank reported 11,051 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B Riley Finl Inc by 380,410 shares to 466,972 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 51,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,292 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).